TJ Hall headshot

TJ Hall News: Picked by New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 3:18pm

The Saints selected Hall in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 219th overall.

Like seemingly all Hawkeye cornerbacks, Hall (6-foot-1, 189 pounds) is a rugged player who is well-versed on the fundamentals. The unfortunate contrast to recent Iowa standouts Cooper DeJean and Riley Moss is that Hall is a below-average athlete by cornerback standards, logging just a 4.59-second 40-yard dash with short arms (30 inches) ill suited to press coverage. If Hall's lack of athletic traits don't hold him back, there's reason to think he has the skill set necessary to at least provide quality cornerback depth at the NFL level.

TJ Hall
New Orleans Saints
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