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TJ Harden News: Cut loose by Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Seahawks waived Harden on Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Harden joined the Seahawks on Aug. 5, two days after being let go by the Browns. He played in Seattle's preseason opener against Dallas on Saturday, when he logged 12 snaps (nine on offense, three on special teams) and turned two carries into one yard while recovering a fumble on a punt. Harden -- an undrafted rookie out of SMU -- will look to catch on with a team in need of a running back who can also contribute on special teams.

TJ Harden
 Free Agent
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