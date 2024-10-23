T.J. Hockenson Injury: Officially questionable for Thursday

Hockenson (knee), who remains on the reserve/PUP list, is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams.

Hockenson will need to be added to the 53-man roster in order to be eligible to play Thursday, but the team hasn't yet committed to the standout tight end making his season debut Week 8. Given that Hockenson is working his way back from surgery to address ACL and MCL tears in his right knee, fantasy managers will need to be wary of the real possibility that he's worked in slowly even once cleared to play. The Vikings officially opened Hockenson's 21-day practice window Oct. 4, and he's been listed as a limited participant in every practice since.