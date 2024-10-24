T.J. Hockenson Injury: Won't play Week 8, should be back Week 9

The Vikings downgraded Hockenson (knee) to out for Thursday's game at the Rams, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Hockenson's 21-day practice window wraps up Friday, but the team intends to activate him from the reserve/PUP list before the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline and have him available for a Week 9 matchup agains the Colts on Sunday, Nov. 3. He tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee last season on Dec. 24, so he's exactly 10 months removed from sustaining the injuries.