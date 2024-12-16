T.J. Hockenson News: Five-catch effort Monday

Hockenson brought in five of seven targets for 52 yards in the Vikings' 30-12 win over the Bears on Monday night.

Hockenson played third wheel in the air attack to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but the veteran tight end still turned in a solid line that featured his second-highest catch total since Week 10. Hockenson also drew the second-most targets of any of his first seven games since his delayed season debut, and he should once again garner a fair amount of Sam Darnold's attention in a Week 16 road trip to Seattle.