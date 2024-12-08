T.J. Hockenson News: Four catches in Week 14 win

Hockenson secured four of five targets for 45 yards in the Vikings' 42-21 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The veteran tight end was quiet throughout most of the afternoon, but he opened the second half with catches of 10 and 18 yards on the Vikings' first possession of the third quarter. Hockenson's reception total was the third highest of his injury-delayed season, as was his yardage tally. Hockenson and the Vikings next welcome in the Bears for a Week 15 home matchup on Monday night, Dec. 16.