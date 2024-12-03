Fantasy Football
T.J. Hockenson headshot

T.J. Hockenson News: Just three receptions in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Hockenson had three receptions for 28 yards on six targets in Sunday's win over Arizona.

Hockenson didn't produce much yardage but he was still tied for second on the team in targets. He should rebound next week against Atlanta. One concern is that he has just five targets inside the 20-yard line this season and no targets inside the five-yard line. He hasn't been part of the Red Zone mix so far this season.

T.J. Hockenson
Minnesota Vikings
