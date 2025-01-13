T.J. Hockenson News: Paces pass catchers in loss

Hockenson brought in all five targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 27-9 wild-card loss to the Rams on Monday night. He finished the regular season with 41 receptions for 455 yards on 62 targets over 10 games.

The veteran tight end was one of the few bright spots in the disappointing season-ending loss, bringing in Sam Darnold's only touchdown pass of the night from 26 yards out with just over five minutes remaining in the game. It was an encouraging finish for Hockenson amid a disappointing team outcome, as he missed the first seven games of the season while completing his recovering from multiple ligament tears in his knee that he'd suffered late in the 2023 season. Hockenson seemingly worked back to full health down the stretch and even recorded one 100-yard performance, which should leave him poised for a big 2025 season as he likely begins working with J.J. McCarthy (knee) as his quarterback.