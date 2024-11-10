T.J. Hockenson News: Paces pass catchers in win

Hockenson recorded eight receptions on nine targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 12-7 win over the Jaguars.

Sunday marked Hockenson's second game since returning from a torn ACL, but he quickly emerged as a favorite option for Sam Darnold. He tied for the team lead with nine targets and easily led the unit in yardage. Hockenson's longest gain came on a 26-yard catch and run early in the fourth quarter to set Minnesota up for the game-winning field goal. He has the potential to be one of the most impactful players at the position down the stretch, particularly if Darnold continues to struggle when pushing the ball down the field.