T.J. Hockenson News: Racks up 68 yards
Hockenson recorded five receptions on six targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Packers.
Hockenson recorded his highest yardage total since Week 12, highlighted by a 28-yard grab up the seam to help set up a field goal just before halftime. While his yardage totals haven't been particularly impressive, Hockenson's role has been consistent as he has at least five targets in six straight contests.
