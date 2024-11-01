T.J. Hockenson News: Ready to return to action

Hockenson (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Colts.

With a trio of full practices behind him this week, Hockenson is poised for his first game action since he tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee Dec. 24. With Hockenson healthy, QB Sam Darnold will have his full allotment of skill-position talent available this weekend, namely WR Justin Jefferson, RB Aaron Jones, Hockenson and WR Jordan Addison.