Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
T.J. Hockenson headshot

T.J. Hockenson News: Ready to return to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Hockenson (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Colts.

With a trio of full practices behind him this week, Hockenson is poised for his first game action since he tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee Dec. 24. With Hockenson healthy, QB Sam Darnold will have his full allotment of skill-position talent available this weekend, namely WR Justin Jefferson, RB Aaron Jones, Hockenson and WR Jordan Addison.

T.J. Hockenson
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now