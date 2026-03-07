T.J. Hockenson headshot

T.J. Hockenson News: Restructures contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 4:23pm

Hockenson (shoulder) and the Vikings agreed to a restructured contract Saturday that lowers his cap number for the 2026 season by $5 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Minnesota continues to get closer to cap compliance with this move, getting Hockenson's league-high $21.3 million cap hit (among tight ends) down to a more palatable $16.3 million, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. Hockenson missed the final two games of the 2025 regular season due to a shoulder injury, finishing it with 51 catches (on 66 targets) for 438 yards and three touchdowns in 15 appearances. He and Josh Oliver (ankle) will continue to operate as the Vikings' top two tight ends in the upcoming campaign.

T.J. Hockenson
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. Hockenson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. Hockenson See More
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
Yesterday
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
11 days ago
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
Author Image
Mario Puig
12 days ago
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?
NFL
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
16 days ago
NFL Best Ball: Tight End Analysis + 2026 Rankings
NFL
NFL Best Ball: Tight End Analysis + 2026 Rankings
Author Image
John McKechnie
17 days ago