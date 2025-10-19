The veteran tight end finished second on the Vikings in receptions and third in both receiving yards and targets. Hockenson's final line would have looked a lot better had a diving attempt at a touchdown catch that he made with just over three minutes remaining would have survived instant replay review. Hockenson did match his season high in receptions and set a new high-water mark in targets, so he's trending up heading into an intriguing Week 8 road matchup against the Chargers on Thursday night.