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T.J. Moore News: Needs new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 2:09pm

The Giants waived Moore (upper leg) on Monday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Moore missed the entire 2025 campaign due to an upper leg injury suffered during preseason action, but he appears back to full health and ready to search for a new team. The 25-year-old cornerback is still looking for a chance to make his regular-season debut.

T.J. Moore
 Free Agent
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