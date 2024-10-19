T.J. Smith News: Signed to Panthers' active roster

Carolina signed Smith off the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Smith was unable to make the Panthers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he opted to stick around on the practice squad. He was elevated for Week 5 and 6, and over that span he played 45 snaps (34 on defense, 11 on special teams) and recorded one tackle. Smith's addition to the active roster will give the Panthers some depth on the defensive line.