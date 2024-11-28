T.J. Tampa Injury: Designated to return from IR

Tampa (ankle) has been designated to return from injury reserve and was a limited participant in Thursday's practice session, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The Ravens placed Tampa on injured reserve on Oct. 25, but the former fourth-round pick is now ready to return to the gridiron. His involvement in practice Thursday suggests he might have a shot to play Sunday against the Eagles, but he's buried in the depth chart, so he's not likely to see many snaps even if listed active.