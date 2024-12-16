T.J. Watt Injury: Hopeful about playing at Baltimore

Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that he was "optimistic" about Watt's (ankle) chances of playing in Week 16 against the Ravens, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Watt sprained his ankle during Sunday's game at Philadelphia, but his coach's comments suggest it might only have been a minor sprain. His name will be one to keep an eye out for when the Steelers release their first official practice report of the week Tuesday.