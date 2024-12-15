T.J. Watt Injury: X-rays negative on ankle
Watt suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, but X-rays came back negative, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
It's being termed as a "low" ankle injury by coach Mike Tomlin, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. The Steelers have two more games over the next nine days, traveling to Baltimore next Saturday before a quick turnaround at home against Kansas City the following Wednesday.
