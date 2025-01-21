T.J. Watt News: Dominant again in 2024

Watt produced 61 tackles, including 11.5 sacks, along with four defensed passes, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 17 games during the regular season.

Watt's sack total wasn't quite as impressive as in the year prior, when he logged 19.0 sacks, but he still led the Steelers in that category and tied for eighth in the NFL. In addition, the veteran pass rusher led the league with six forced fumbles, his highest mark since the 2019 season. In 2025, Watt will be in the final year of the four-year contract he inked in 2021, though there will almost certainly be extension discussions between him and the team during the offseason.