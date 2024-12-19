T.J. Watt News: Good to go against Ravens

Watt (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's AFC North clash against Baltimore, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Watt suffered a low-ankle sprain during the Steelers' Week 15 loss to the Eagles. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, as he was able to practice without limitations Thursday. Watt has logged 5.0 sacks over the Steelers' last five games, and his 11.5 sacks through 14 regular-season contests is tied for third-most in the NFL with Nik Bonitto.