T.J. Watt News: Logs eight tackles vs. Dallas

Watt finished Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys with eight tackles (seven solo), including 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

With the Cowboys in the red zone, Watt and Nick Herbig combined to sack Dak Prescott on the last play of the first quarter, with Watt forcing the ball out of Prescott's hands which was jumped on by Herbig. Watt got to Prescott for a second time early in the third quarter, resulting in a seven-yard loss. Watt is now up to 4.5 sacks through the first five games of the regular season, which is ninth-most in the NFL.