T.J. Watt headshot

T.J. Watt News: Logs sack in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Watt recorded three tackles (three solo), with 1.0 sack, during the Steelers' win Sunday over the Ravens.

Watt's dominant season continues as he was one of just two Pittsburgh defenders, alongside Dean Lowry, to sack Lamar Jackson. Watt has now racked up 36 tackles (27 solo), including 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries throughout his first 10 appearances of the season.

T.J. Watt
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
