Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tom Kennedy headshot

Tom Kennedy News: Cut by Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

The Lions waived Kennedy on Thursday.

Kennedy signed to the 53-man roster on Dec. 21 and played a total of seven offensive snaps and nine more on special teams across Weeks 16 and 17. He returned three kickoffs for 86 yards and one punt for nine yards. Kennedy wasn't targeted in the passing game and is a candidate to land back on the practice squad should be clear waivers.

Tom Kennedy
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now