Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tom Kennedy headshot

Tom Kennedy News: Staying in Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

The Lions signed Kennedy to the practice squad Saturday.

Kennedy was signed to the Lions' active roster Dec. 21, but he was waived Thursday. He's appeared in four regular-season games for the Lions but has not registered a catch. Kennedy will stick around on Detroit's practice squad and will be available for elevation to the 53-man roster during the postseason.

Tom Kennedy
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now