Tom Kennedy News: Staying in Detroit
The Lions signed Kennedy to the practice squad Saturday.
Kennedy was signed to the Lions' active roster Dec. 21, but he was waived Thursday. He's appeared in four regular-season games for the Lions but has not registered a catch. Kennedy will stick around on Detroit's practice squad and will be available for elevation to the 53-man roster during the postseason.
Tom Kennedy
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now