Tomari Fox News: Waived by Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Fox was waived by the Raiders on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Fox will be placed on waivers after spending the entirety of the 2024 campaign on injured reserve with Las Vegas while nursing an undisclosed injury. The defensive tackle can be claimed by any of the other teams in the league, but he seems likely to go unclaimed and hit free agency.

