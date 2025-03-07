Tomari Fox News: Waived by Las Vegas
Fox was waived by the Raiders on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Fox will be placed on waivers after spending the entirety of the 2024 campaign on injured reserve with Las Vegas while nursing an undisclosed injury. The defensive tackle can be claimed by any of the other teams in the league, but he seems likely to go unclaimed and hit free agency.
Tomari Fox
Free Agent
