Tommy DeVito Injury: Banged up after Week 12 start

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that he's "hopeful" DeVito will be able to start Thursday's game against the Cowboys "if he's healthy," Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Though Daboll didn't go into specifics about what type of injury DeVito might be dealing with coming out Sunday's 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers, the second-year quarterback gave way to backup Drew Lock for one snap in the fourth quarter after he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him following a hit. While he didn't commit any turnovers in the loss, DeVito took four sacks, completed 21 of 31 pass attempts for a modest 189 yards and no touchdowns and added 32 yards on seven carries. The starting job looks like it will belong to DeVito for at least one more game if health prevails, but he may need a better showing in the Thanksgiving Day matchup with Dallas to retain his spot atop the depth chart for the balance of the season.