Tommy DeVito Injury: Being checked for concussion

DeVito is under evaluation for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Ravens, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

DeVito was getting a spot start for Drew Lock (heel/elbow) in Week 15, completing 10 of 13 passes for 68 yards and gaining no yards on his only carry. He was on the receiving end of a roughing the passer penalty late in the first half, which forced him to the locker room at the end of that drive. Backup Tim Boyle kneeled down for the final snap before halftime, at which point the Giants announced DeVito was being checked for a head injury. If DeVito is diagnosed with a concussion, Boyle will lead New York's offense the rest of the way, while Lock also is available as the emergency third quarterback.