Tommy DeVito Injury: Limited Wednesday, back to backup

DeVito (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

It's encouraging that DeVito was available in any capacity after exiting late in the first half of this past Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Ravens due to a concussion. DeVito still needs to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to dress for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Even if DeVito's healthy enough to play, he's expected to back up Drew Lock (heel/left elbow), per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. Lock was a limited participant in practice Wednesday after missing the loss to Baltimore.