Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tommy DeVito headshot

Tommy DeVito Injury: Participating in drills

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

DeVito (concussion) is participating in practice drills Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

DeVito has progressed to the stage of the NFL's five-step concussion protocol wherein he's allowed to handle limited practice reps, a positive sign for his chances of being cleared to suit up Sunday against Atlanta. Head coach Brian Daboll said DeVito will work as the backup to Drew Lock (heel/elbow) if available Week 16, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

Tommy DeVito
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now