Tommy DeVito Injury: Participating in drills

DeVito (concussion) is participating in practice drills Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

DeVito has progressed to the stage of the NFL's five-step concussion protocol wherein he's allowed to handle limited practice reps, a positive sign for his chances of being cleared to suit up Sunday against Atlanta. Head coach Brian Daboll said DeVito will work as the backup to Drew Lock (heel/elbow) if available Week 16, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.