Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tommy DeVito headshot

Tommy DeVito Injury: Stays limited Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 2:15pm

DeVito (concussion) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

While DeVito maintained his activity level from one day prior, coach Brian Daboll told Salomone earlier Thursday that the second-year signal-caller was expected to increase his activity level as he progressed through the concussion protocol. Daboll added, "I think he'll be available" Sunday in Atlanta, but even if DeVito gains clearance from an independent neurologist and is active this weekend, he'll be the backup to Drew Lock (heel/left elbow), who practiced fully Thursday. Tim Boyle is on hand to handle No. 2 QB duties if DeVito isn't able to.

Tommy DeVito
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now