Tommy DeVito Injury: Suffers concussion

DeVito won't return to Sunday's game versus the Ravens due to a concussion, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to exiting late in the first half, DeVito completed 10 of 13 passes for 68 yards and had one carry for no yards. With a concussion confirmed for DeVito, Tim Boyle has taken over the Giants offense, while Drew Lock (heel/elbow), who is inactive Sunday, serves as the emergency third quarterback.