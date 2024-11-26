Tommy DeVito Injury: Tending to forearm injury

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that DeVito will be a limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to a sore right forearm, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

DeVito was curiously left off the injury report Monday, despite Daboll noting that the quarterback was banged up coming out of his first start of the season in this past Sunday's 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers. However, just one day later, DeVito was added to the report due to the injury to his throwing arm, with Daboll acknowledging that the second-year signal-caller is "not 100 percent" certain to play Thursday versus Dallas, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. Drew Lock will take extra reps during Tuesday's practice and would draw the Thanksgiving Day starting nod if DeVito isn't cleared to play in Dallas.