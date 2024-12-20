Fantasy Football
Tommy DeVito

Tommy DeVito News: Clears concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

DeVito cleared concussion protocol and will be the No. 2 QB for Sunday's game at Atlanta, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Drew Lock (heel) returned to full practice participation earlier in the week and has been named as the Week 16 starter. His absence allowed DeVito to start Sunday's eventual 35-14 loss to the Ravens, with Tim Boyle then taking over for the second half after DeVito got concussed.

Tommy DeVito
New York Giants
