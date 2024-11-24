Tommy DeVito News: Inconsistent in lopsided loss

DeVito completed 21 of 31 passes for 189 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and added seven rushes for 32 yards in the Giants' 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

DeVito managed to stay away from any turnovers, but he took four sacks and wasn't able to lead the Giants to an points until the game was out of reach in the fourth quarter. The second-year signal-caller connected with Austin Hooper from 38 yards out for his one scoring toss, and he did eventually demonstrate some solid chemistry with top two receivers Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson, with whom he connected for 11 completions and 111 yards. With his first game action since last season now under his belt, DeVito will look to put together a more complete performance in a Week 13 road matchup against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.