Tommy DeVito News: Not on Week 13 injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 2:07pm

DeVito (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Monday's estimated practice report ahead of Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

DeVito was banged up late in Sunday's loss to the Bucs and had to come out of the game, but coach Brian Daboll said afterward that he was hopeful DeVito would be able to start Thursday. It would seem that will be the case, as DeVito avoided the injury report altogether Monday. The Dallas defense is likely a better one-for-one fantasy bet than DeVito in Week 13.

