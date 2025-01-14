Tommy DeVito News: Plays in three games in 2024

DeVito saw action in three contests during the regular season, completing 31 of 44 passes for 257 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also carried eight times for 32 yards.

DeVito made a very brief appearance Week 14 against New Orleans, taking one offensive snap without attempting a pass. His other two games were starts, and though he was relatively accurate with a 70 percent completion rate and didn't get picked off, he was quite conservative in averaging just 5.8 yards per attempt. DeVito's campaign was much less boisterous than the year prior, when he enjoyed a brief Cinderella run as a rookie in a fill-in role for Daniel Jones. DeVito will be an exclusive right free agent upon the beginning of the offseason, and the Giants are expected to bring him back, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. It's unclear where he'll stand in the QB pecking order, however, with both Drew Lock and Tim Boyle set to become unrestricted free agents and New York widely expected to upgrade at the position through trade, free agency, and/or the draft.