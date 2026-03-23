Tommy DeVito News: Projected to be Maye's top backup
With the Patriots slated to release Joshua Dobbs, DeVito is now the team's projected No. 2 QB, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
DeVito, who worked as New England's No. 3 signal caller last season behind Dobbs and starter Drake Maye, signed a two-year deal to remain with the team earlier this month. Per Reiss, the base value of DeVito's new contract is $4.4 million and includes incentives that could increase its value to $7.4 million. Though the 27-year-old didn't see any regular-season action in 2025, he did log a total of eight starts during his two seasons (2023 and 2024) with the Giants. With Dobbs no longer in the mix, look for the Patriots to add QB depth as the offseason progresses, possibly via next month's draft.
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