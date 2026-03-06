Tommy DeVito headshot

Tommy DeVito News: Stays in New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 10:39am

DeVito signed a two-year, $7.4 million deal with the Patriots on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Only $2 million of DeVito's new contract is guaranteed, but he's now set to remain in New England after spending his 2025 campaign as the team's emergency third quarterback. The Illinois product appeared in 12 games with the Giants from 2023 to 2024, completing 145 of his 222 pass attempts for 1,358 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. With Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs both under contract for the 2026 season, DeVito is expected to remain the Patriots' No. 3 QB.

Tommy DeVito
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy DeVito See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy DeVito See More
NFL Week 11 Predictions, Picks, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
NFL
NFL Week 11 Predictions, Picks, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
Author Image
Joe Bartel
113 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 5 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 5 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
155 days ago
2025 Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Top 85 NFL Prospects
NFL
2025 Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Top 85 NFL Prospects
Author Image
Mario Puig
310 days ago
NFL Free Agency: Breaking Down All 32 Teams
NFL
NFL Free Agency: Breaking Down All 32 Teams
Author Image
Mario Puig
352 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Lions-49ers Matchup
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Lions-49ers Matchup
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
December 24, 2024