Tommy DeVito News: Stays in New England

DeVito signed a two-year, $7.4 million deal with the Patriots on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Only $2 million of DeVito's new contract is guaranteed, but he's now set to remain in New England after spending his 2025 campaign as the team's emergency third quarterback. The Illinois product appeared in 12 games with the Giants from 2023 to 2024, completing 145 of his 222 pass attempts for 1,358 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. With Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs both under contract for the 2026 season, DeVito is expected to remain the Patriots' No. 3 QB.