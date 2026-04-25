Tommy Doman News: Picked up by Buffalo

The Bills selected Doman in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 239th overall.

Being a punter for the Josh Allen Bills is probably one of the cushier jobs on earth, as Buffalo rarely needs to punt and will often times go out of their way for the fourth-down conversion the rest of the time. With that said, Buffalo could still stand to improve on incumbent punter Mitch Wishnowsky, whose average of 45.3 yards per punt ranked 28th among qualifying 2025 punters. Doman was not a great punter himself in college (44.0 yards per punt in 2025), but the bar is low with Wishnowsky.