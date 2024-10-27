Tommy Eichenberg News: Will suit up Week 8

Eichenberg (quadriceps) is not among the Raiders' inactives for Sunday's matchup against Kansas City.

Eichenberg entered the weekend with a tag of questionable due to a quad injury, but he'll ultimately suit up. He had missed Las Vegas' previous two matchups after logging a season-high 71 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the last game during which he was able to play (Week 5 against Denver). Eichenberg notched just one tackle in that contest and isn't on the IDP radar.