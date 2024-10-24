Tommy Sweeney Injury: Headed to practice squad IL

The Bears placed Sweeney (undisclosed) on the practice squad injured list Thursday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Sweeney joined the Bears' practice squad Oct. 9 after failing to make the 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp. It's unclear what is hindering the 2019 seventh-round pick, but he is ineligible to be called up from the practice squad to the active roster for at least four regular-season games. The earliest Sweeney would be able to be elevated would be against the Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 24. With Sweeney on practice squad IR, Chicago signed tight end Joel Wilson to the practice squad in a corresponding move.