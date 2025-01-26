Tommy Togiai News: Strong year with Houston

Togiai finished the 2024 regular season with 28 total tackles (11 solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed over eight games.

Togiai had a career resurgence in 2024 after not appearing in a contest in 2023, recording a career-high 28 tackles, while his 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed were also new highs. The defensive tackle didn't officially join the Texans active roster until late November and he'll look to secure a roster spot again in 2025.