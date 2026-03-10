Tommy Townsend News: Heads to AFC South foe
Townsend agreed to terms Tuesday on a two-year, $6 million contract with the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Townsend is a six-year veteran who most recently spent two seasons with the Texans. In 2025, the Florida product averaged 47.6 yards per punt (13th) while landing 30 punts inside the 20-yard line (third).
