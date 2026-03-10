Tommy Townsend headshot

Tommy Townsend News: Heads to AFC South foe

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Townsend agreed to terms Tuesday on a two-year, $6 million contract with the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Townsend is a six-year veteran who most recently spent two seasons with the Texans. In 2025, the Florida product averaged 47.6 yards per punt (13th) while landing 30 punts inside the 20-yard line (third).

Tommy Townsend
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Townsend See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Townsend See More
Handicapping the NFL: Unique Props for Super Bowl LV
NFL
Handicapping the NFL: Unique Props for Super Bowl LV
Author Image
Joe Bartel
February 5, 2021