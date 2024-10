Tremble (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bears, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Tremble was popped hard by Jaquan Brisker on a seven-yard catch in the second quarter, losing a fumble on the hit. With Tremble now out, rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders should operate as the Panthers' top tight end for the remainder of Sunday's contest.