Tommy Tremble Injury: Full practice Thursday

Tremble (concussion) practiced in full Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tremble sustained a concussion Week 5 in Chicago and didn't practice last week prior to being ruled out for this past Sunday's game against the Falcons. He opened this week with a limited session Wednesday before returning to all activity one day later, and even though he was spotted in a red non-contact jersey Thursday, there's been no word whether he's cleared the protocol for head injuries.