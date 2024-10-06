Tommy Tremble Injury: Getting concussion check

Tremble is under evaluation for a concussion during Sunday's game at Chicago, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Tremble endured a hit to the head on a seven-yard catch late in the second quarter and lost a fumble in the process. While he was able to walk to the sideline under his own power, he then went to the locker room for a concussion check. If Tremble eventually is diagnosed with such an injury, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Feleipe Franks will be the Panthers' available and healthy tight ends for the rest of Week 5.