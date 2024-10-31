Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tommy Tremble headshot

Tommy Tremble Injury: Limited in practice again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Tremble (back) was limited in Thursday's practice.

Tremble has logged two consecutive limited practices since suiting up for Carolina's loss to the Broncos in Week 8. He'll work to prove his health in time to take the field Sunday versus the Saints. If good to go for Week 9, Tremble will be in line to start at tight end for quarterback Bryce Young, with rookie fourth-rounder Ja'Tavion Sanders handling No. 2 reps.

Tommy Tremble
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now