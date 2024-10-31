Tommy Tremble Injury: Limited in practice again

Tremble (back) was limited in Thursday's practice.

Tremble has logged two consecutive limited practices since suiting up for Carolina's loss to the Broncos in Week 8. He'll work to prove his health in time to take the field Sunday versus the Saints. If good to go for Week 9, Tremble will be in line to start at tight end for quarterback Bryce Young, with rookie fourth-rounder Ja'Tavion Sanders handling No. 2 reps.