Tommy Tremble Injury: Listed as questionable

Tremble (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Tremble was a full practice participant Wednesday and Friday, sandwiched around a limited session Thursday. He thus seems likely to avoid a fourth absence in five games, but his role may be smaller than what he handled earlier in the season now that rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders has begun to make a name for himself. Tremble's status will be confirmed, one way or another, when the Panthers release their inactive list 90 minutes before the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff this Sunday in Munich.