Tommy Tremble Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Tremble (back) is not practicing Wednesday.

Tremble was able to return from a lingering back injury for Carolina's loss to the Broncos in Week 8, a game in which he secured two of three targets for 13 yards. The veteran tight end saw more opportunities than rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders, but neither were significantly involved in the passing game with Bryce Young under center. Tremble will look to get healthy in time for Sunday's game against New Orleans and demonstrate a better rapport with Young.