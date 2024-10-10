Tommy Tremble Injury: Not practicing

Tremble (concussion) didn't practice Thursday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ja'Tavion Sanders played nearly every snap after Tremble entered concussion protocol during Sunday's loss to Chicago, but Sanders won't necessarily have the same role if Tremble is absent this weekend against Atlanta, as fellow tight end Ian Thomas (calf) may be ready to come off injured reserve. Thomas was a full practice participant Wednesday and a limited participant Thursday.