Tommy Tremble headshot

Tommy Tremble Injury: Not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 10, 2024

Tremble (concussion) didn't practice Thursday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ja'Tavion Sanders played nearly every snap after Tremble entered concussion protocol during Sunday's loss to Chicago, but Sanders won't necessarily have the same role if Tremble is absent this weekend against Atlanta, as fellow tight end Ian Thomas (calf) may be ready to come off injured reserve. Thomas was a full practice participant Wednesday and a limited participant Thursday.

Tommy Tremble
Carolina Panthers
